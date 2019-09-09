Lok Adalat for transport corporation cases

The State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, has announced that a Lok Adalat to resolve cases involving the establishment will be held on September 14.

A press release said litigants in motor accident cases involving STC, Kumbakonam division, vehicles could attend the Lok Adalat reconciliation at the courts concerned on Saturday.

Litigants intending to participate could get in touch with zonal offices: Kumbakonam zone – (0435) 2403724, 25 and 26 or 90432 38312 or 86675 90214; Tiruchi zone - (0431) 2415551, 52, 53 and 54 or 94878 98057 or 98945 91570; Karaikudi zone - (04565) 234125 and 26 or 94878 98095 or 98878 98103 and Pudukottai zone - (04322) 266111 or 94878 98065 or 88706 11267, the release said.