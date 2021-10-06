Lodging of standing crop reported in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR

06 October 2021 17:54 IST

Lodging of standing crop due to incessant rain has been reported from some parts of Tiruvarur district.

According to a few farmers in Koradacherry and Kottur blocks, the incessant rain that lashed these parts for more than a week has left the kuruvai crop lodged in water-stagnated fields.

In the absence of crop insurance facility for kuruvai this season, the lodging/drenching of paddy has made life miserable for cultivators, they rue.

Claiming that more than 30,000 acres in the district have been flooded with rainwater, they say none of the officials have made any attempt to assess the situation. They have appealed to the State government to direct officials to inspect the affected fields and recommend compensation for the loss suffered by farmers.

Meanwhile, sources say the official machinery has taken note of the situation and remedial measures will be chalked out to help the affected farmers.