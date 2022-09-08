Lodging facility for pilgrims sought at Kumbakonam

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 08, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A lodging facility for pilgrims at Kumbakonam was among the long-pending demands of the Kumbakonam Assembly Segment listed in the representation submitted by MLA G. Anbalagan to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Mr. Anbalagan suggested utilisation of 2.37 acres of land belonging to Nageswaraswamy Temple, Kumbakonam, along the Needamangalam Road in the Kumbakonam Corporation limits for the project. A mall/shopping complex at the proposed facility will also help augment the income of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, he claimed.

The list also included demand for an underground electricity supply network. Stating that the present overhead power supply lines criss-crossing the ‘mada streets’ of some of the temples within the Corporation domain were being disconnected and re-connected during the temple car festivals every year, Mr. Anbalagan said laying of underground power supply cables at these places would remove hassles for power consumers during the temple festivities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Establishment of shopping malls at the erstwhile bus stand area at Sambasivapuram and at the Old Fish Market, creation of a silk park at Kumbakonam, bifurcation of Thiruneelakudi Police Domain to form a new police station at Thirunageswaram in view of the fast urbanisation, widening of the K. K. Neelamegam ROB, setting up of underground sewage network in the rural areas that were subsumed when Kumbakonam Municipality was upgraded as a Corporation, a high-level bridge across the Keerthiman river in Thirunageswaram Town Panchayat, setting up of government-run law, engineering, polytechnic college and ITI, a Central Bus Stand facility and implementation/renovation of drinking water supply network were the other demands in the list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app