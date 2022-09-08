Lodging facility for pilgrims sought at Kumbakonam

A lodging facility for pilgrims at Kumbakonam was among the long-pending demands of the Kumbakonam Assembly Segment listed in the representation submitted by MLA G. Anbalagan to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Mr. Anbalagan suggested utilisation of 2.37 acres of land belonging to Nageswaraswamy Temple, Kumbakonam, along the Needamangalam Road in the Kumbakonam Corporation limits for the project. A mall/shopping complex at the proposed facility will also help augment the income of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, he claimed.

The list also included demand for an underground electricity supply network. Stating that the present overhead power supply lines criss-crossing the ‘mada streets’ of some of the temples within the Corporation domain were being disconnected and re-connected during the temple car festivals every year, Mr. Anbalagan said laying of underground power supply cables at these places would remove hassles for power consumers during the temple festivities.

Establishment of shopping malls at the erstwhile bus stand area at Sambasivapuram and at the Old Fish Market, creation of a silk park at Kumbakonam, bifurcation of Thiruneelakudi Police Domain to form a new police station at Thirunageswaram in view of the fast urbanisation, widening of the K. K. Neelamegam ROB, setting up of underground sewage network in the rural areas that were subsumed when Kumbakonam Municipality was upgraded as a Corporation, a high-level bridge across the Keerthiman river in Thirunageswaram Town Panchayat, setting up of government-run law, engineering, polytechnic college and ITI, a Central Bus Stand facility and implementation/renovation of drinking water supply network were the other demands in the list.