Lodges come under scanner in run-up to elections

TIRUCHI

22 March 2021 18:47 IST

Enforcing the model of conduct in the run up to the Assembly election, the city police have embarked on the task of checking lodges functioning within its limits to ascertain the number of people staying there in order to prevent distribution of money to voters.

A police team has been constituted in each of the four ranges, Cantonment, Fort, Srirangam and Golden Rock, to carry out random checks at lodges.

Advertising

Advertising

The teams have been tasked with collecting information regarding the number of visitors staying at the lodges, their period of stay, number of new check-ins and check-outs. The teams, each of which comprises four police personnel, have been directed to ascertain if any visitor has stayed for prolonged duration and their purpose. The checks hve been going on for a week now in the run up to the election, says Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

Vigil is being mounted in all eight check-posts falling within the city police limits by deputing police personnel in three shifts to mount round-the-clock surveillance as part of enforcement of the model of conduct.

Para-military personnel allocated for Tiruchi city are also being deployed at the check-posts to check vehicles entering and leaving the city. Poll-related violation cases are being booked by the city police. They also plan to engage ex-servicemen for poll duty on election day.

In a press release issued here, the city police have appealed to ex-servicemen willing to work with law enforcers on polling day on April 6. Arrangements will be made for voting through postal ballot for those ex-servicemen to be deployed on poll duty besides payment of honorarium. Interested ex-servicemen can contact the election control cell functioning at the city police office on telephone number 0431-2333577 or in Whatsapp number 96262-73399.