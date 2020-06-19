Lodge sealed

19 June 2020 18:40 IST

TIRUCHI

A lodge in Samayapuram near here was sealed on Friday on the orders of the Collector after its owner was found to be using it repeatedly for prostitution. The licence of the lodge situated near the Samayapuram Four Roads Junction was cancelled.

Police said Manachanallur Revenue Tahsildar sealed the lodge in the presence of the Samayapuram Police Inspector R. Madhan who had recommended to the Collector to seal it.

Mr. Madhan and police personnel conducted checks in the lodge on June 4 and found that the lodge was being used for prostitution and arrested its owner Jayakumar of Echampatti. He was remanded. The affected victims were sent to the Government Home on the direction of the court.

Cases against the lodge had been registered in 2015, 2019 and 2020.