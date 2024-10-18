Lodge in Kumbakonam where a teenager died of excessive bleeding sealed

Revenue officials sealed a lodge in Kumbakonam on Friday on charges of operating the facility without adhering to the rules and regulations.

The lodge located on Mothilal Street, Kumbakonam, figured in the case of the “unnatural death” of a 17-year-old girl being probed by the Kumbakonam West Police. The girl reportedly died of “excessive bleeding” while she stayed at the lodge in July along with a 17-year-old boy.

In the last week of September, Revenue Department officials sought clarification from the lodge management regarding the violation of rules and regulations. However, the lodge management approached the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai contesting the clarification sought by the Revenue Department.

As the petition was dismissed, the Revenue Department on Friday sealed the lodge on charges of violating the rules and regulations for running the boarding facilities, sources said.

