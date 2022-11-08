Loco pilot injured in alleged stone pelting

ADVERTISEMENT

A loco pilot of an empty goods train was injured after a few unidentified persons allegedly hurled a stone near the Nagore railway station in the early hours of Sunday.

Railway Police sources said loco pilot P. Dileepan Raja, 31, was operating the goods train to Karaikal Port to load coal when the incident occurred. The goods train was apparently proceeding at a slow speed at the time.

The sources citing Dileepan Raj’s complaint said a few youth hurled a stone which hit his nose causing injury. The loco pilot operated the train to Karaikal Port where he took first aid and subsequently got admitted at the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam. He was discharged on Monday.

Acting on a complaint from Dileepan Raj, the Government Railway Police, Nagapattinam, registered a case under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and under section 154 (Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) of The Railways Act. Investigation was on.