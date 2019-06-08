Loco derailment leads to train detention

The Mayiladuthurai-bound Jan Shatabdhi Express from Coimbatore suffered detention for over an hour at Tiruchi Junction after a diesel loco which was being moved to the platform to haul the train derailed on Saturday.

The train is hauled by an electric loco up to Tiruchi Junction. Upon reaching the station, the electric loco is detached since the stretch up to Mayiladuthurai is not completely electrified. Railway sources said a diesel loco was being moved towards the platform to haul the train in the remaining leg of its journey when the front wheels of the loco derailed at a particular point . This led to detention of the train in Tiruchi for 70 minutes. A relief loco was engaged to haul the train, the sources said.