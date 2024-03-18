Lockers installed at Tiruvanaikoil Akilandeswari Jambukeswarar Temple to keep mobile phones of devotees

March 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With restriction imposed on devotees to carry their mobile phones inside the famous Sri Akilandeswari Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi, the temple authorities have made arrangements by installing lockers for the pilgrims to deposit their cell phones in safe custody while visiting the shrine.

A nominal cost is being charged from the devotees to safeguard their mobile phones in the lockers. The locker system was introduced recently at the temple acting on a circular from the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to all temples in the State consequent to a Madras High Court order.

While two lockers have been installed at the temple’s western gopuram, one locker has been installed at the ‘vadakku vaasal’ leading to the Amman sannidhi, said the temple authorities.

Devotees were being asked to deposit their mobile phones in the lockers while entering the temple. Their photo would be captured in the camera of the computer terminal and a photo-generated receipt mentioning the locker number would be given to them once they deposited their mobile phones.

A nominal fee of ₹ 5 is being charged to keep the mobile phones of devotees in safe custody in the lockers, the authorities said, adding that the ban on the usage of cell phones by devotees inside the temple was being followed strictly to maintain the temple’s sanctity.

Spread over an area of 18 acres, the temple is one of ‘panchabootha sthalams’ representing the element water.