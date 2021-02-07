Locked up public toilet irks devotees and residents

A public toilet located along the Kollidam flood bank road has been locked for months, much to the chagrin of the public and devotees visiting the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. This is the area where children and adults tonsure their heads before going to the river bank to take a bath.

Vinoth Kumar who undertakes tonsuring work near the river bank tells of the discomfiture the devotees face every day. After their hair is shaved off, devotees proceed to the river and then to the temple. However, since the toilet complex is under lock, many are forced to use the restrooms attached to the tonsuring shops.

“We have three bathrooms where the devotees can rinse off before going to the river. However, many a time, people come and plead with us to use the restrooms as there is no other toilet here,” he said, adding that many of them are women and children.

Tiruchi Corporation had constructed the toilet complex under the Swachh Bharat Mission plan. However, the toilet now lies in a dilapidated state. “Bushes have grown around the complex, and there is dust and filth everywhere. There is also no water supply,” Mr. Vinoth said. “The local residents are also dependent on the complex as many do not have toilets in their homes”, he said.

Mr. Vinoth's customers too, are put off by the foul smell. “Especially, during Chithirai, when crowds throng this part of the city, the stench is unbearable. People urinate all over the area and the entire street smells terrible for at least a week,” he said. His customers too, do not approve of him allowing people to use the restrooms in his shop. “They say that people will sully the place and those who need to shower after tonsuring cannot use it. I cannot be flexible beyond a level causing annoyance to my customers,” he added.

The local residents and shop owners have submitted a petition to the Corporation hoping for a prompt response to the issue.