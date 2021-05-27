Lockdown will produce results: Minister

Thanjavur

27 May 2021 18:02 IST

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has observed that the lockdown would definitely produce the desired results.

Talking to reporters at Orathanadu on Thursday, the Minister said that he had visited and inspected the facilities made available at the Government hospitals at Thiruvaiyaru, Thirukattupalli, Budalur and Orathanadu and at the primary health centre at Nadukavery in the district to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation and also visited several villages in these areas.

Responding to a question on the impact of the present lockdown, Mr. Poyyamozhi observed that the manner in which the people had responded to the lockdown, particularly in rural areas, would definitely produce a positive result.

