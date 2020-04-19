Lockdown throws up interesting statistics on death rate

Though surprising, the extended curfew in force to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus has reflected in notable decline in usual death occurrences.

According to the official data available with the Tiruchi Corporation, which registers birth and death in its jurisdiction, 79 deaths have been reported in K. Abishekapuram zone up to April 18 from March 24 as against 139 deaths during the corresponding period in 2019. Thus revealing that the death rate is down by 44%.

Similarly, the number of dead bodies being brought to Karumandapam gassifier crematorium, the second busiest crematorium next to the Oyamari crematorium in the city, has also come down drastically. A total of 16 dead bodies were burnt from March 24 to April 18 except for eight days from March 27 to April 3, when the crematorium was closed temporarily due to technical issues.. It was 39 bodies during the corresponding period in 2019.

K. Abishekapuram zone comprises more than 70% of geographical areas of erstwhile Tiruchi municipality. Thillai Nagar, Cantonment, Puthur, Kumaran Nagar, Woraiyur and others come under K. Abishekapuram zone. Besides a number of residential localities, the zone accounts for many hospitals. “It is an interesting statistics. We are really surprised to note down the drastic decline in number of deaths in the city. It is undoubtedly a major positive aspect of the lockdown,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu.

Citing a field report, he said that patients visiting the hospitals too had come down drastically. Most of the hospitals in the city had restricted their functioning since the start of the curfew period. The sharp decline in overall death rate would throw up a number of questions on figuring out the reasons.

M.A. Aleem, former Vice Principal, K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College, Tiruchi, said both communicable and non-communicable diseases had come down significantly. It could be mainly because of positive and welcome lifestyle modifications by the people during curfew. The people were confined to their homes, thereby protecting themselves from communicable diseases. Moreover, they had been forced to eat home-made food. It meant that they ate food prepared in a better hygienic manner without unwanted ingredients.

“Patients seeking medical help have come down during the lockdown period. Some have begun to manage with minimum medical help and medicines,” Dr. Aleem added.