Lockdown throws photographers out of focus

Tiruchi

21 July 2020 18:06 IST

Some photographers, videographers and studio owners in the city have taken up odd jobs to make ends meet during the lockdown. While some have set up grocery shops and vegetable stalls others have been forced to sell their equipment to sustain themselves and their families.

P. Iyyappan was a photographer with over 27 years of experience until the novel coronavirus ruined his business. He had to shut down his studio as he was unable to pay the rent, and now, he has set up a roadside vegetable shop. “I have never been in such a difficult position. I used the last few thousand rupees I had saved for my son’s school books to set up the shop,” he said.

Mr. Iyyapan had a studio near the Srirangam Flower Bazaar which had to be closed when the lockdown was announced in March. “I had no savings and was unable to pay the rent. Now, I am unable to even purchase school books for my son,” he rued. For three months, Mr. Iyyappan has also been unable to pay rent for the house he is residing in. “Until March, we used to get bookings for at least four events a month and if we charged ₹ 2000 - 3000, it would be enough to feed my family of four and afford rent,” he said.

Now, with the vegetable stall, he is able to earn at least a meagre sum, he said. “I have promised my son that I will purchase his books next month. These days we are making around ₹200 a day,” he said.

Another photographer, G. Mohammed Sadiq quit the business and also sold all his photography equipment. He now drives an autorickshaw in the city to feed his family of six. “My old mother and grandmother live with me, and I have three daughters. I am the only earning member of the family. How long can I be dependent on photography?” he asked.

Mr. Sadiq claimed that with the introduction of mobile phones, many youngsters were taking to photography and the internet has ruined their business. “Before the lockdown, there would be around 50 to 60 muhurthams in a year. Including some school and college events and this would see us working for around 100 days”, he said.

The Tiruchi Video and Photographers Association in April had submitted a petition to the Principal Secretary, Industries, seeking welfare assistance amid the lockdown. “Since then, we have written innumerable letters to the Chief Minister’s Cell, the District Collector and even made a Twitter trend, but there has been no response,” said P. Rajaram, District Secretary of the association. “Many of us, including me are clueless about what to do. We have been doing this job for 20 to 25 years, now we are afraid of trying something else,” he added.