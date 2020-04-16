Lockdown prompts police to step up surveillance to curb illicit distillation

The recent seizures of illicit arrack and fermented wash in the district in the backdrop of closure of TASMAC liquor outlets due to the lockdown have kept the police on their toes.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) and the Tiruchi Rural police have stepped up surveillance by conducting surprise checks in various areas in a bid to curb illicit distillation. They have reached out to the village panchayat heads in the district seeking their help to combat this offence.

In Tiruchi district, four such instances of seizure of illicit arrack were reported on different dates in the last week of March and early this month. In a couple of instances, about 13 litres of illicit arrack were seized near the Sobanapuram check post in Uppilliyapuram police station limits in Musiri sub division last week. The illegal consignment was being smuggled in a couple of four-wheelers when they were seized with the Uppilliyapuram police arresting arresting two persons and registering separate cases including under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In another instance reported late last month, the PEW, Thuraiyur unit, seized about 120 litres of illicit arrack which was being prepared in a desolate spot at M. Pudur. Another case of seizure was reported a few days ago at Top Sengattupatti atop the Pachamalai hills where the Uppilliyapuram police confiscated about three litres of arrack which was being made illegally inside a farm.

Apart from these cases, the police foiled a couple of attempts to make illicit arrack by destroying fermented wash besides seizing toddy which was illegally transported in vehicles from Thamampatti in neighbouring Salem district to Tiruchi district. An attempt to make illicit arrack has also been reported in neighbouring Perambalur district where the police destroyed a few days ago about 200 litres of fermented wash at Kalarampatti village and arrested a 29-year-old man in this connection. In another instance, a PEW team seized fermented wash at Vazhavandankottai on the outskirts of Tiruchi city.

Field-level police officers say surveillance had been stepped to curb attempts to make illicit arrack at a time when TASMAC outlets were shut owing to the current lockdown. The list containing previous offenders involved in this illegal activity had been taken to mount a watch on them. Similarly, the erstwhile black spots areas where illicit distillation was once rampant had also brought under the scope of surveillance, say police sources.

The PEW team in association with the district police were conducting surprise checks in various areas including Manapparai to keep under check any attempts to indulge in this illegal activity.

A meeting was convened recently with a group of village panchayat heads in Musiri sub division during which the police appealed to the panchayat presidents to keep them informed about attempts to make illicit arrack in their respective villages. A separate meeting was conveyed at Thenpuranadu village atop the Pachamalai hills on Wednesday during the Musiri Police and the PEW team appealed to the villagers to tip them off any information of attempts being made to manufacture illicit arrack and movement of strangers.

The Tiruchi Rural Police has asked the field-level forest department officials to alert them since vast areas of reserve forests come under the control of the Forest Department.

The sources said in one instance a relative of an ex-offender involved in prohibition case was found to be involved in illicit arrack. The challenge for the police comes when the illegal activity is done within the house and not in public places, say the sources. Despite the challenges, police sources say they were mounting a vigil to curb illicit distillation in the district.