Lockdown near total in Tiruchi

The fourth and final leg of the day-long lockdown of the month was near total in Tiruchi on Sunday.

There was hardly any movement of vehicles on roads and streets. Since almost all shops and business establishments were closed, residents did not venture out of their houses. Temporary vegetable markets, grocery stores and fruit stalls too remained closed. No meat and fish stalls functioned. People came out only for emergencies.

With cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers off the roads, most of the arterial and interior roads and bridges, including Madurai Road, Cantonment and Cauvery bridge, looked deserted. Big Bazaar Street, NSB Road, Singarathope and Chinnakadai Street were also empty with shopkeepers extending solidarity to the total lockdown.