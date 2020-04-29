Lockdown leaves tutorials, tuition centres groping in the dark

Tutorials and tuition centres have their fingers crossed due to the prevailing uncertainty over how long the duration of the COVID 19 lockdown would turn out to be.

Many were expecting that the lockdown will be lifted on May 3.Though one section of parents seems to be open to the idea of sending their wards to the tuitions, those running the centres are not prepared to take any risk, as there is limited possibility for enforcing the social distancing norm.

‘Usually, we engage students during the summer holidays to familiarise them with at least a few portions through teaching, homework and tests, so that their grasp of the subject will be higher when the academic session begins in the school. But, under the current circumstances, the scope appears to be diminished for conduct of tuitions for the entire duration of summer vacation," Xavier of Balaji Nagar, who has been handling Mathematics tuitions for X standard students for decades, said.

Students of the current generation, parents feel, tend to get distracted easily, and strongly believe that individual attention is possible to a considerable extent in the private tuition centres.

‘We will have to necessarily wait until the lockdown is lifted completely. There appears to be no other possibility for resuming tuitions,’ Mr. Xavier said.

Tutorial centres are equally worried, though some are leveraging technology to keep the students engaged.

‘We have been leveraging the utility of social messaging platforms optimally to reach out to students, and are utilising software to deliver the video lectures.

In view of the advisory of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the security front, we have dispensed with using ZOOM as online platform for two-way communication, R.V.S. Muralidhar, Director of Seekers Educational Services Private Limited, said.

But, keeping the younger children preoccupied on the technology platform is a tough proposition.

Apparently, education sector will be the last to open up in the lockdown situation. As things stand, the situation is extremely worrisome, Mr. Muralidhar said.