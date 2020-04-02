Lockdown hits those battling alcohol addiction the hardest

The lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, has left many of those receiving treatment for alcohol addiction in the lurch, say mental health and rehabilitation professionals in the city.

On March 27, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) had announced the State-wide closure of all its shops and bars until April 12.

However, for many alcoholic patients, the dry spell could be a taxing experience, especially when their detoxification begins.

“While most hard drinkers can somehow survive for one day without liquor, their withdrawal symptoms become apparent from the second day onwards. Many of these are manifested as psychiatric problems, and in extreme cases, even show up as delirium or seizures in alcohol abusers,” M. Rajaram, consultant psychiatrist, Athma Hospitals, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

The lockdown has affected many of those who are undergoing de-addiction therapy, not just in the city, but elsewhere, too, said Dr. Rajaram. As such, Athma Hospitals, which has been working from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., recently launched a nationwide telemedicine consultation facility through its website. A dedicated phone number (9842422121) allows people to book an appointment for an online consultation.

The facility is being offered free until April 12, according to a statement by the hospital. “We have been getting at least five to six calls per day from places like Chennai and Hyderabad in the past week, and the number is sure to go up as the lockdown progresses,” said Dr. Rajaram.

While many alcohol-dependent people are able to curb their habit for long stretches for religious reasons such as pilgrimages, they may not react similarly to a complete shutdown of regular life, said Dr. Rajaram. “When they cannot control their craving, many addicts are often driven to self-destructive behaviour,” he said.

As hospitals have closed their outpatient departments (OPD) during the lockdown, getting treatment for withdrawal symptoms has become difficult, say rehabilitation professionals. When substance abusers combine alcohol with other psychotropic and narcotic drugs, the effects can often be lethal, and medical attention is crucial.

“It is easy to ask alcoholics to stop drinking. But the actual cessation can be done only in phased stages,” said S. Diaz, project co-ordinator, Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, SOC SEAD (Society of Cross Society for Education Development).

SOC SEAD is taking a break during lockdown, but Mr. Diaz said their more serious cases are being given a combination of medicines aimed at boosting the nutrition and stamina levels of the addicts.

He added that incidence of domestic violence and criminal behaviour by addicts increases in stressful situations like a lockdown.

The rising rate of recreational substance abuse among young children and women remains a cause for concern, said rehabilitation workers.