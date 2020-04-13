Lockdown hits new terminal building work at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

The nation-wide lockdown clamped to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the construction work of the new integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi international airport.

Civil works, which had been proceeding on a brisk pace until the lockdown was announced late last month, were suspended following the enforcement of the prohibitory orders.

Airports Authority of India officials here said the construction works had been suspended at the project site adjoining the existing terminal building barring some skeletal ones.

About 600 labourers from north-Indian States such as Bihar and Jharkhand were deployed for the construction of the new two-level modular integrated passenger terminal building. The workers were housed close to the project site.

The Airports Authority of India had allocated ₹ 950 crore for the mega project that also included construction of an apron and a technical block-cum-air traffic control tower. The officials said the works had to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the wake of the lockdown announced to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The mega project which commenced in late 2018 following sanction of funds and upon obtaining all clearances was being carried out under the supervision of the Airports Authority of India.

The new terminal building is coming up on over 60,000 square metres near the existing terminal building. Officials exude hope that the suspension of the works in view of the current lockdown could be made up once it was lifted. The project was scheduled for completion in October 2021. However, they feel that if the lockdown was extended, it could impact the completion time.

Meanwhile, essential items such as rice, dhal and edible oil were given free to the north Indian labourers who were deployed for the project on the airport premises on Monday.

Airport Director K. Gunasekaran while handing over the essentials sought to drive home the importance of personal distancing in the current situation to the labourers.