Lockdown extended with further relaxation in Thanjavur district, says Collector

The lockdown with relaxations has been extended up to July 31 as per the directions issued by the State government.

Collector M. Govinda Rao told reporters that the lockdown in Thanjavur district being implemented with certain relaxations has been extended till July 31 with some more relaxation.

As per the instructions received from the State Secretariat, from July 1 onwards the industrial and export-oriented units and information technology-related units functioning in the State but not located in containment zones are allowed to function with 100 percent staff. However, in the IT sector it is advised to ensure that 20% of the staff is allowed to work from home.

Tea shops, eateries, vegetable shops, and grocery shops can function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 6. TASMAC outlets and other shops are allowed to function between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The e-commerce business establishments have been allowed to carry on their usual business of delivering goods including the essential commodities.

The meat, poultry and egg shops are required to ensure their customers practice social distancing norms while making the purchase.

All showrooms, except shopping malls, can function with 50 % workers without switching on the air-conditioned facility and with the restriction of customers inside the premises. Only five customers shall be allowed to enter the premises at a time and wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing should be ensured.

Total lockdown will be observed on all Sundays in the month of July and public and private transport services will remain suspended till July 15. As far as the marriage and death-related events, the number of participants should not exceed 50. Educational institutions shall remain closed but online classes are allowed.