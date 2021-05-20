Lockdown enforcement has a telling impact on farm activities

Reports of workers in agriculture sector being booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are a bitter pill to swallow for paddy cultivators.

The recent instance of a paddy harvester machine operator being booked for travelling on a motorcycle to fetch diesel for the machine after 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Papanadu area has not gone down well with the farming community. A fine of ₹200 was imposed for not wearing a face mask.

Police personnel have been deployed at important places in the district to check public movement during the current second wave of novel coronavirus. While farmer labourers complain of obstruction, police say many two-wheeler riders claim to be proceeding on agriculture-related work that cannot be verified.

More often, this generalised response cannot be substantiated with documentary evidence and, hence, action have to be initiated against such motorists for not adhering to the standard operating procedure laid down to prevent spread of COVID-19, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers has suggested that agriculture be included in the list of activities permitted for e-registration.

Stating that the police have no intention to penalise the public who have extended their full cooperation to the government in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, a senior police official says that if such stringent action is not taken, the very purpose of imposing lockdown during the current deadly second wave will be defeated.