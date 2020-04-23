Lockdown drives taxi drivers into a vortex of despair

Taxi operators and drivers who are already without income due to the lockdown are a worried lot.

As they face compulsion to pay house rent, dues for the vehicle and meeting food expenses, their cash reserves are depleted, and any further extension of the lockdown period is bound to push them into desperation. Their fear that the worst is yet to come is not unfounded. For many, keeping the vehicles idle for a stretch of few weeks has already started causing deterioration in the condition of the battery.

Maintenance problem is not much for cars running on petrol but taxi drivers have always preferred diesel cars for better margins.

“Extended lockdown period also means having to spend a lot on setting right the brake pads, replacing engine oil and replacing the tyres, which would put us in a helpless situation,” said Ganesh, a taxi owner-cum-driver of Prakash Nagar.

There is nothing for taxi drivers in the stimulus package of the Central and State governments.

“Our plight is not going to end any time soon. There is no certainty that our earnings will be restored to earlier levels once the lockdown is lifted. There will still be apprehension among the people to go out for shopping or to visit crowded places,” Ravi, another owner-cum-driver of Amman Nagar said. Though these drivers have developed a strong customer base, it has meant precious little at this juncture.

Those operating vans specifically for school trips are the worst hit. With flat spots developing on the tyres of the vans that have been kept parked for long, the drivers find themselves in an unenviable situation of replacing the tyres before operating school trips again.

“Replacing four tyres would cost a fortune. But then, we will have to bear the expenditure. For us it is a question of sustaining a livelihood,” Devakumar, a van-operator of Tiruverumbur said.

Not all the drivers have benefited from the government’s announcement of relief for workers in unorganised sectors. Even so, the relief is only to scrape through a living for the lockdown period.

“The government must consider our sufferings and announce a stimulus package for sustaining our livelihood,” he emphasised.