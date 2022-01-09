Lockdown complete in Tiruchi and across central zone

09 January 2022 19:33 IST

Teams of police deployed at vantage points to ensure compliance

TIRUCHI

General public by and large remained indoors as the lockdown announced on Sunday by the State government in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases was total in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the central zone.

Law enforcers positioned themselves at vantage points in the city ensuring total enforcement of the lockdown and penalising violators. Business activities came to a complete standstill as traders downedshutters heeding the governmentdirective. Barring pharmacies and outlets selling milk, other shops remained closed.With State Transport Corporationbuses, private buses and other private vehicles off road and there being virtually no movement of freight carriers barring those transporting essentials, roads wore a deserted look with sparse public movement.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan, who carried out inspection at different places, including the Central bus stand here, said that around 1,000 police personnel were engaged in security duty in the city on Sunday, adding that the public had by and large extended their cooperation to the lockdown

.The lockdown in the central zone was total, said the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan.Law enforcers booked lockdown violation cases against those found moving in public places without any valid reason in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the central zone encompassing nine districts.

A press release issued by the Tiruchi City Police said that 28 cases were booked against violators of the lockdown restrictions. Ten two-wheelers were seized after the riders were found moving without any valid reason and cases booked againstthem. Fines were slapped on 600 persons as they were not wearing masks in public places. The fine amount collected from them was ₹1 . 2 lakh and cases were booked against them too. Fines amounting to ₹5,000 each were imposed on three shops in Tiruchi City which were found open during the lockdown period.Lockdown violation cases were also booked in other districts in the central zone, said police sources.