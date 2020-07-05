Lockdown complete in central region

Tiruchi

05 July 2020 20:14 IST

Shops, business establishments remain shut and movement of vehicles comes to a standstill

There was complete lockdown in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Sunday in consonance with the announcement made by the State government for curbing all relaxations, in an effort to check the spread of COVID-19.

Shops and business establishments besides commercial units remained shut with no activities taking place anywhere in the region. People remained indoors heeding the government's call during the lockdown period in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the region. Movement of vehicles came to a standstill with busy thoroughfares wearing a deserted look.

Commercial hotspots in Tiruchi including NSC Bose Road, Big Bazaar Street and those in its vicinity witnessed no movement of people or vehicles through the entire day. Barring medical shops, no other shop was opened, said police sources. Police personnel were deployed at vantage locations in Tiruchi and other districts to ensure that the government’s announcement of lockdown was enforced completely and to book violators venturing out of their homes.

There was complete mobilisation of police personnel in Tiruchi Range consisting of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts with men and officers deployed at various places including markets during the lockdown period, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Z. Annie Vijaya.

DIG rides bicycle

DIG Annie Vijaya in plain clothes went on rounds riding a bicycle early in the day to get a first hand account of the ground-level situation.

The DIG, who was accompanied by a couple of constables on motorcycles, rode the bicycle from her office up to Mathur police station situated along the Tiruchi- Pudukottai national highway covering about 20 kilometres.

DIG Annie Vijaya said there was no movement on the roads and that there was total adherence to the government’s lockdown directive.

The State government had announced complete lockdown across the State without any relaxations on all Sundays this month.