ADVERTISEMENT

Locate proposed IT park within Nagapattinam town limits, civic activists urge Collector

Published - November 17, 2024 06:33 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nagapattinam District Development Committee has suggested a 5.73-acre plot located adjacent to the District Revenue Officer’s camp office for the IT park

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam District Development Committee has urged the district administration to expedite the selection of land for the establishment of an IT park within the town limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector P. Akash, Nagapattinam District Development Committee president N.P. Bhaskaran highlighted the significance of setting up the IT park. The park aims at boosting employment and economic opportunities in the district.

Mr. Bhaskaran said the IT park should be located within the town and suggested that a 5.73-acre parcel of land adjacent to the District Revenue Officer’s camp office in Nagapattinam town could be considered, instead of considering rural areas. He said the location, which includes government and private land, was suited for an IT park because of its proximity to major roads, educational institutions, and the required infrastructure facilities.

The committee emphasised the need for rapid progress in establishing the IT park to bring about meaningful development in the district, which lacked major industrial infrastructure ever since it had been carved out of the composite Thanjavur district. The committee members noted the District Collector’s efforts in prioritising the project and urged the administration to complete the selection process swiftly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US