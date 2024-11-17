 />
Locate proposed IT park within Nagapattinam town limits, civic activists urge Collector

Nagapattinam District Development Committee has suggested a 5.73-acre plot located adjacent to the District Revenue Officer’s camp office for the IT park

Published - November 17, 2024 06:33 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam District Development Committee has urged the district administration to expedite the selection of land for the establishment of an IT park within the town limits.

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector P. Akash, Nagapattinam District Development Committee president N.P. Bhaskaran highlighted the significance of setting up the IT park. The park aims at boosting employment and economic opportunities in the district.

Mr. Bhaskaran said the IT park should be located within the town and suggested that a 5.73-acre parcel of land adjacent to the District Revenue Officer’s camp office in Nagapattinam town could be considered, instead of considering rural areas. He said the location, which includes government and private land, was suited for an IT park because of its proximity to major roads, educational institutions, and the required infrastructure facilities.

The committee emphasised the need for rapid progress in establishing the IT park to bring about meaningful development in the district, which lacked major industrial infrastructure ever since it had been carved out of the composite Thanjavur district. The committee members noted the District Collector’s efforts in prioritising the project and urged the administration to complete the selection process swiftly.

