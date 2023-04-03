ADVERTISEMENT

Local holidays for Tiruchi district on April 18 and 19

April 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has declared local holidays for Tiruchi district on April 18 and 19 in view of the Chithirai car festivals of the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple and Srirangam Sri Rangathaswamy Temple, respectively. All State government offices and educational institutions would remain closed on both days. However, school and college examinations scheduled for the day would be held as planned. The district treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff, Collector M.Pradeep Kumar said in a press release. April 29 and May 13 (Saturdays) would be working days for the district in lieu of the local holidays, Mr. Pradeep Kumar added.

