The district administration has declared a local holiday on November 3 in view of the “Sathaya Vizha” to be celebrated in memory of Chola Emperor Raja Raja Cholan at Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, and at various places across the district.

All government offices and other establishments coming under the purview of the Tamil Nadu government and educational institutions in Thanjavur district excluding the Treasury Department offices will remain closed on November 3 in view of the local holiday. The State government offices will function on November 12 in lieu of the local holiday, the release added.