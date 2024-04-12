ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday on April 16 for Samayapuram temple Chithirai car festival

April 12, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for offices and educational institutions under the control of State government in Tiruchi district on April 16 in view of the the Chithirai car festival of the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariyamman temple in the district.

Treasuries and sub-treasuries in the district will function with skeleton staff on the day.

The local holiday will not be applicable for examinations scheduled in schools and colleges. It will not be applicable to officers and employees drafted for election duty, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said on Friday.

In lieu of the local holiday, June 8 (Saturday) will be a working day, Mr. Kumar said in a press release. 

