ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday in Tiruchi on May 6

April 25, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Tiruchi district on May 6 in view of the Chithirai car festival of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

All government offices and educational institutions under the control of the State government will remain closed on that day. The district treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a release.

However, school and college examinations would be held as scheduled on the day. The holiday will not be applicable to government employees on election duty.

June 29 (Saturday) will be a working day for the district in lieu of the local holiday, Mr. Kumar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US