Local holiday in Tiruchi on May 6

April 25, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Tiruchi district on May 6 in view of the Chithirai car festival of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

All government offices and educational institutions under the control of the State government will remain closed on that day. The district treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a release.

However, school and college examinations would be held as scheduled on the day. The holiday will not be applicable to government employees on election duty.

June 29 (Saturday) will be a working day for the district in lieu of the local holiday, Mr. Kumar added.

Tiruchi / religion and belief

