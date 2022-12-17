Local holiday for Tiruchi district on January 2

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Tiruchi district on January 2 in view of the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam. The opening of the Paramapadavasal, the highlight of the festival, would take place on the day.

All State government offices and educational institutions in the district would remain closed. However, school and college examinations, scheduled for the day, would be held as usual. The District Treasury and sub treasuries would function with limited number of staff. January 7 will be a working day in lieu of the local holiday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a press release.

