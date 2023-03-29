ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday for Pudukottai on April 10

March 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Pudukottai on April 10 in view of the car festival of Muthumariamman Temple at Narathamalai in the district.

All government offices and educational institutions would remain closed on the day. However, examinations scheduled for the day would be held without any change. The district treasury and sub treasuries would function with limited staff. April 29 (Saturday) would be a working day in lieu of the local holiday. For offices which usually function on Saturdays, April 30 would be the compensatory working day, Collector Kavitha Ramu said in a press release.

