ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday for Pudukottai district on March 13

March 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Pudukottai district on March 13 in view of the car festival of Sri Muthumariamman Temple at Tiruvappur in the district.

All government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on the day. However, public examinations will be held as per the schedule announced by the government. The district treasury and sub treasuries will function with limited staff, Collector Kavitha Ramu said in a press release.

April 1 (Saturday) will be a working day for the district, in lieu of the local holiday. And for offices which function on Saturdays, April 2 will be the compensatory working day, she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US