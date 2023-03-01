Local holiday for Pudukottai district on March 13

March 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A local holiday has been declared for Pudukottai district on March 13 in view of the car festival of Sri Muthumariamman Temple at Tiruvappur in the district.

All government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed on the day. However, public examinations will be held as per the schedule announced by the government. The district treasury and sub treasuries will function with limited staff, Collector Kavitha Ramu said in a press release.

April 1 (Saturday) will be a working day for the district, in lieu of the local holiday. And for offices which function on Saturdays, April 2 will be the compensatory working day, she added.