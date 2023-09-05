ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday for Nagapattinam district on September 8

September 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Nagapattinam district on September 8 in view of the concelebrated feast mass (on the occasion of the Birthday of Blessed Mother) of the annual festival of the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni.

All government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday. The District Treasury and sub treasuries will function with limited employees. To compensate for the local holiday, September 23, Saturday, will be a working day in the district, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US