Local holiday for Nagapattinam district on September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

A local holiday has been declared for Nagapattinam district on September 8 in view of the important event of concelebrated feast mass (on the occasion of the Birthday of Blessed Mother) of the annual festival of the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, Velankanni.

All government offices, schools and colleges would remain closed on the day. The District Treasury and sub treasuries would function with limited staff. September 24 will be working day in the district in view of the local holiday, Collector A.Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.