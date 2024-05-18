ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday for Karur district on May 29

Published - May 18, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A local holiday has been declared for Karur district on May 29 in view of the annual Vaikasi festival of Sri Mariamman Temple in the city. June 8 (Saturday) will be a working day in lieu of the local holiday, Collector M. Thangavel said in a press release.

