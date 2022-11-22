Local holiday declared in Tiruvarur district on December 5

November 22, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The district administration has declared a local holiday in Tiruvarur district on December 5 in view of the “Kandoori (Sandal pot) Vizha” at Muthupet Dhargah.

Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release that in light of the “sandal pot” event taking place during night hours extending to midnight the preceding day, a local holiday had been declared on December 5. All the government offices in the district would function on December 10 in lieu of the local holiday, she added.

