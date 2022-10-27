Local cable operators owe ₹6.50 crore to State government

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
October 27, 2022 19:38 IST

The local cable operators (LCOs) in Tiruvarur district owe a sum of ₹6.50 crore to the State government.

According to official sources, a total of 324 local cable operators received analog signals from the Tamil Nadu Cable Television Corporation earlier and distributed the same to the subscribers at a monthly fee of ₹70.

Out of the monthly fee of ₹70, the LCOs have to remit ₹20 to the Corporation as signal charges. However, the LCOs failed to pay this amount which accumulated to ₹6,50,46,171 and this amount is due from the 324 LCOs in Tiruvarur district.

Though a majority of the LCOs had later switched their allegiance to the private digital cable television service providers they were bound to remit the outstanding amount to the Corporation, official sources said and added that if they fail to remit the outstanding amount, legal proceedings would be initiated to recover the dues.

