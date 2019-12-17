Local body polls: Different strokes for different folks

A candidate for Nanjikottai Village Panchayat President post was the cynosure of all eyes on Monday as he arrived at Panagal Building here to file his nomination papers.

The aspirant, Seni. Thennarasu of Nanjikottai, came to the Thanjavur Block Development Office in a procession from near Anna Statue on Gandhi Road.

Apart from saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar, artistes dressed as Bharathiyar, Nammalwar and Abdul Kalam accompanied him. However, he was allowed to enter the BDO only with two persons who proposed his nomination.

Police pickets were posted at 14 BDO offices in the district to control the crowd so as to ensure smooth submission of nomination papers on the last day for filing of nominations.

Thirty-four nominations were received by officials for the 28 District Panchayat Ward Councillor posts, 313 for 226 Panchayat Union Ward Councillor posts, 1,566 for 589 Village Panchayat President posts and 4359 nominations for 4569 Village Panchayat Ward Member posts in Thanjavur district on Monday, sources said.