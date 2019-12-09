Local body polls: arrangements in place for filing of nominations in central districts

Elaborate arrangements have been made for filing of nominations to the election for rural local bodies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and other districts.

Nominations will begin on Monday. Candidates can file nominations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, the panchayats and panchayat unions of Andhanallur, Manapparai, Manikandam, Marungapuri, Thiruverumbur and Vaiyampatti will go for voting on December 27, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

The areas of Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Musiri, Pullampadi, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thottiam, Thuraiyur and Uppiliapuram will go to the polls on December 30, he said.

The last day for filing of nominations is December 17.

Ariyalur

The district has 5,36,976 voters in rural local bodies. Of them, 2,68,379 are women and 2.68,379 men. There are seven transgenders in the voters’ list.

According to Collector D. Rathna, 1,017 polling booths have been set up in the district. A total of 8,308 officials have been drafted for election work. The election for the panchayat president and panchayat members will be conducted on a non-party basis.

Candidates for the posts of panchayat president and panchayat ward members will be allotted independent symbols.

The election for panchayat union ward members and district panchayat ward members will be held on party basis. The candidates will be allotted party symbols.

Pudukottai

The district administration has announced that elections for rural local bodies in the district will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

Local body polls in village panchayats falling under Annavasal, Viralimalai, Kundrandarkoil, Pudukottai, Gandarvakottai and Karambakudi panchayat unions will be held on December 27.

The poll to village panchayats coming under Aranthangi, Arimalam, Avudaiyarkoil, Ponnamaravathy, Manamelkudi, Tirumayam and Thiruvarankulam panchayat unions will be held on December 30.

Filing of nominations for the polls will begin from December 9 and go on up to December 16 barring holidays at the designated places from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 17. The nomination papers can be withdrawn up to December 19 till 3 p.m.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The counting of votes will be taken up on January 2 from 8 a.m. The election process will be completed before January 4.

The first meeting of the newly elected members will be held at the local bodies on January 6. The newly elected members will be administered oath on that day, an official press release said.

Indirect poll

Indirect election for Village Panchayat vice-president, Panchayat Union vice-chairman, Panchayat Union chairman, District Panchayat vice-president and District Panchayat president will be held on January 11.