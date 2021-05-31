Local bodies get thermal scanners, pulse oximeters

Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Monday handed over thermal scanners and pulse oximeters to local bodies to carry out door-to-door screening of people to identify symptoms of COVID-19 in the initial stages.

The programme was organised at the District Collectorate in which Collector P. Uma Maheswari and administration officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said more steps had to be carried out intensively to contain the spread of the viral infection in Pudukottai district. Field-level officials and workers should create awareness among the people of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 tests were also being done on accused before they were lodged in prison.

Mr. Siva Meyyanathan said screening had to be done first in those places where the spread of the viral infection was found to be more. Necessary facilities had been created in all government hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment. Officials should ensure that frontline workers were provided with safety kits, an official release said.