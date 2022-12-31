ADVERTISEMENT

Loan waiver certificates handed over to SHGs

December 31, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of an order issued by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for waiving loans of women self-help groups, ₹13.71 crore outstanding amount - ₹10.85 crore principle and ₹2.86 crore interest - has been waived for 1,217 groups comprising 12,071 members in Mayiladuthurai district.

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Cooperation Department, handed over certificates to that effect on Saturday to the SHGs at a function in Sempathaniruppu in Sirkazhi taluk, after inspecting the ‘senkarumbu’ variety sugarcane meant for distribution as Pongal gift.

The certificate was necessary to apply for future loans, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

On the performance of the Sirkazhi Cooperative Urban Bank, the Additional Chief Secretary said the deposit was Rs. 65 crore against lending of ₹42 crore.

The Cooperative Department had achieved a milestone this year by forwarding ₹10,250 crore in nine months, against the target of ₹ 10,292 crore set for the year. In delta districts, agricultural loans to the extent of ₹1,567.75 crore has been forwarded to 2.03 lakh farmers, he said.

So far, 8.53 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured through 1,522 DPCs in delta districts. The extent of harvest has been more this year owing to the release of water for irrigation from Mettur Dam on May 24, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

For the Samba season, 3,504 DPCs will be opened.

The Pongal gift hampers will cover 2.19 lakh family card holders. Inspection of ‘senkarumbu’ sugarcane at harvest stage was in progress, in order to be distributed to the family card holders, he said.

District Collector R. Lalitha, MLAs and senior officials took part.

