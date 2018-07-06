Loadmen hold protest, as unions harden stance

Loadmen working at the onion wholesale section of Gandhi Market on Thursday staged a protest near the Collector’s Office in the city demanding that they be provided employment at the newly opened private onion market at Ariyamangalam.

The load men, owing allegiance to the DMK’s Labour Progressive Front, staged the protest condemning the police and district authorities move to provide security for the functioning of the new market.

A dispute has been raging between the Loading Unloading Labourers Union of Tiruchi, comprising labourers who are currently hired at Ariyamangalam, and those who had been working at the onion wholesale market on Sub Jail Road near Gandhi Market.

The former claim that their services have been utilised for packing and other operations by wholesale onion traders at the complex since 2014, even before the market was built. Hence, they have the right to continue.

They also claim to have signed two wage accords with the traders and also claim to have a court order in their favour.

The Labour Progressive Front, supported by CITU and VCK’s Labour Liberation Front, contend that the LPF members have been working for over three decades at Gandhi Market and that they should continue to be provided jobs at the new venue.

The two unions have rejected the traders’ offer to hire 50% labourers from each of the rival groups.

Peace talks held by Revenue officials continued till late in the evening but remained inconclusive.