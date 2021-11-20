Loadman killed in freak accident

TIRUVARUR

20 November 2021 20:05 IST

Natarajan, 49, of Bamani hamlet near Mannargudi, serving as a loadman at the open stockyard at Moovaanallur died in a freak accident at the DPC on Friday.

According to police, the mishap took place when the deceased, assisted by two of his colleagues, pulled the tarpaulin covering a paddy bags stack at the stockyard in the morning. Unexpectedly the paddy bags fell over him and he died on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

On receiving information, Mannargudi police rushed to the spot and removed the body to the Government District Headquarters hospital, Mannargudi for postmortem.