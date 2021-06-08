Tiruchirapalli

LJD functionary dies

B. Hemanathan, 56, State general secretary of Loktantrik Janata Dal, died here on Tuesday.

A resident of Srirangam, Mr. Hemanathan was admitted to Government Hospital in Srirangam last week. As his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where he died on Tuesday afternoon, family sources said.

He was the president of Arangama Nagar Nala Sangam and vice-president of Renga Kootturavu Pandaga Salai.

He was a prominent activist in the lobbying to find a solution to the dispute between residents of Srirangam and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple with respect to ownership of properties around the shrine.


