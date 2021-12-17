Livestreaming of music festival on

TIRUCHI

17 December 2021

Rasika Ranjana Sabha has teamed with Federation of Sabhas in Chennai to bring its members a wide selection of performances online as a celebration of the annual Margazhi music festival.

The ongoing livestreaming facility is available until January 2. Concerts can be viewed as per the scheduled dates. Members can enjoy the digital presentations by registering on the dedicated portal for the event on https://kalakendra.com/ with unique user identity and password details, accompanied by notifications on WhatsApp and email.

“Like last year, we have opted to go digital this year as well, to ensure a safe concert experience for our members,” said N. Sekhar, R.R. Sabha secretary, in a press release. For more information, call 94435 59508.