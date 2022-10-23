Livestock sale soars ahead of Diwali in Tiruchi district

ADVERTISEMENT

The major shandies for cattle and livestock at Manapparai and Samayapuram in the district witnessed brisk sale of sheep and goats, ahead of Deepavali, though the prices ruled high.

Expecting good business, farmers from Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Theni and rural areas of Tiruchi, including Lalgudi, Mannachanallur, Pullambadi, Musiri, Thottiam and Thuraiyur, brought sheep and goats to the shandies.

According to traders, the arrival of goats at Manapparai has registered at least a two-fold increase this week. Normally, the shandy receives about 5,000 to 6,000 goats and sheep every week. But, this time the shandy witnessed the arrival of over 8,000 livestock. The shandy transacted about ₹80 lakh to ₹ 1 crore worth of business. The price went up by at least 20% compared to last week. A goat, which was quoted for ₹5,000 last week, sold for up to ₹6,500 due to high demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though there was a price increase, the demand was high. The business came to end within two to four hours,” R. Kumaresan from Vaiyampatti said.

Likewise, the Samayapuram goat shandy has also been witnessing a spike in sales from last week. The festive season has pushed the sales further upwards at the shandy since the early hours of Saturday. According to the sources, around 3,000 goats have been sold in the market.

“Since only a day is left for the festival, a large number of farmers turned up to sell their livestock,” said K. Chinnu a contractor at the market.

Sellers estimate that the shandy witnessed overall sales of over ₹70 lakh on Saturday.