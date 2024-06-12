Livestock prices rise ahead of Bakrid festival

The price of sacrificial livestock has increased sharply as Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid), next week.

The ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice) takes place after the Eid prayer, which also signifies the end of the Haj pilgrimage. Sacrifice animals (sheep, goat, cow and camel) can be slaughtered for up to three days after Eid is declared.

Based on the sighting of the moon, the festival is expected to be celebrated on June 16 or 17 across the world this year.

Buyers have been flocking to shandies in Manapparai, Samayapuram and Viralimalai ahead of the festival, but many have been discouraged by prices of the livestock such sheep in the range of ₹25,000 and above this year, up from ₹20,000 in 2023.

The rise has pushed residents to buy dressed meat for distribution from butchery shops, or take ‘shares’ in sacrificing an animal for the festival.

“We receive 40-50 goats per day, and up to 200 on Wednesdays and Sundays, from rearers in and around Tiruchi. The commercial sale of meat is generally unaffected by the Bakrid market, but the recent inflation may raise the demand for mutton and beef from butcheries,” an official from the slaughterhouse at Gandhi Market told The Hindu.

Some mosques in the city have also started offering tokens for ‘kootu qurbani’ or shared sacrifices, with each share costing in the range of ₹3,400-₹3,700, depending on the animal’s type and size.

In Tamil Nadu, the ‘Semmari’, ‘Mecheri’ ‘Kurumbai’ and ‘Vellaadu’ breeds of goat are sold in large numbers for Bakrid. Cows are also are offered.

In Manapparai, despite the price rise, there has been an increase in demand from regional buyers. “Anyone wanting to buy four or more goats can expect to spend at least ₹1.5 lakh this year. The quality of Manapparai’s stock attracts customers from places like Kerala and Nagapattinam,” said Kadar, a town resident.

Many bulk buyers have also resorted to approaching private farms at least nine months ahead of the festival to rear kid goats for sale. “Besides one portion for the family, the ‘qurbani’ meat is meant to be distributed among relatives and the needy. Those who can afford to sacrifice animals, must share the meat as per Islamic norms,” said city neurologist M.M. Aleem.